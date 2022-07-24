Sunday drizzle drench the city

9 mm rainfall record: 54 per cent rainfall in the district

Aurangabad, July 24:

There was no sun sighting in the district on Sunday. On the other hand, the movement of the citizens had slowed down due to the drizzle since morning, which dampened the entire atmosphere. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 9 mm rainfall till evening.

Rainfall has increased in the district since July 8. The district has received 54 percent rain and all tehsils have received more than 50 per cent rainfall. July has already received more rainfall than the annual average. A total of 102 per cent rainfall was recorded in the month of June. There has been heavy rain in 10 circles of the district. If the figures of all the circles are summed up, there has been up to 126 percent more rainfall than the average.

According to the figures, satisfactory rainfall has been received in the ten circles of Aurangabad including Osmanpura, Bhavsinghpura, Kanchanwadi, Chikalthana, Karmad, Chittepimpalgaon, Ladsawangi, Harsul and Chowka in the 47 days of monsoon.