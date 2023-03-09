Sunil Lohade no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2023 07:50 PM 2023-03-09T19:50:02+5:30 2023-03-09T19:50:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Member of the Chanakyapuri, Jain Samaj, Sunil Rupchand Lohade (54) passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday. His last rites will be performed at Pratapnagar crematorium at 9 am on March 10. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two brothers and a sister. He was the younger brother of Vinod Lohade, district secretary of Chemist and Druggist Association.