Sunil Tatkare's meeting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A public meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), State president and MP Sunil Tatkare, will be organised at Vanjari Mangal Karyalaya, Hanuman Nagar Chowk at 10 am, on January 8, for the campaigning of the party's candidates.

“The party's State women's president Rupali Chakankar and district president Satish Chavan will be prominently present at this meeting,” said NCP city president Abhijit Deshmukh.