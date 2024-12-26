Sunita Shaligram passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A senior citizen, Sunita Padmakar Shaligram, died of a brief illness on Thursday afternoon. She was 79.

She leaves behind a family comprising one son, four married daughters and an extended family. She was known for her religious and spiritual inclinations.

The last rites upon her will be performed at Vaikunth Bhoomi in Dhankawadi (Pune) on Friday morning.

She was the wife of the freedom fighter of Goa Liberation, the late Padmakar Ganesh Shaligram and the mother of the Editor of Sakal (Marathwada edition) Santosh Shaligram.