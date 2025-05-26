Super-speciality courses fill 23 seats, out of 25, in first round

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Out of a total of 25 seats for super specialty courses at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the State Cancer Institute (Government Cancer Hospital-GCH), admissions have been finalised for 23 seats in the very first round. Notably, of the 14 seats in 4 newly introduced super specialty courses at the GCH, 13 seats have already been filled.

Previously, admissions were conducted for 11 seats across 3 super specialty courses at GMCH and the GCH. This year, admissions have been carried out for 14 seats in 4 newly approved super specialty courses at the GCH. The admission process for super specialty courses will be conducted in three rounds until July 7. In the first round, 23 out of 25 seats have been filled, with admissions for 2 seats still pending.

Efforts for initiating these new courses were made by key officials including Dr. Kailash Sharma, Dean of Academics at Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean of GMCH, and Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Officer on Special Duty at GCH. The admission process is being coordinated by Deputy Dean Dr. Vinod Mundada, Dr. Prasad Deshpande, and senior clerk from the CET Cell, Mr. Shivalal Patil.

First-time admissions for these 4 new courses

Name of Course/Total Seats/Admissions

M.Ch. in Gynaecological Oncology/4/4

D.M. in Oncopathology/4/3

D.M. in Medical Oncology/4/4

M.Ch. in Head & Neck Surgery/2/2

Previously existing super specialty courses

Name of Course/Total Seats/Admissions

D.M. in Pediatric Oncology/4/4

M.Ch. in Surgical Oncology/3/3

D.M. in Neonatology/4/3

Training at Tata Memorial Hospital

Dean of Academics (Tata Memorial Hospital) Dr. Kailash Sharma said,"We are very pleased that six super specialty courses have now been launched at the Government Cancer Hospital. Students from the All India quota are joining these programmes. The hospital now has a capacity of 300 beds. Students pursuing DM and M.Ch. will benefit from the facilities and clinical exposure here. In addition, some of the DM and M.Ch. students will also receive three-month training at Tata Memorial Hospital, enhancing their experience."