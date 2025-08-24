Super specialty struggles with cracks and leaksFalse ceilings, tiles falling, toilets in disrepair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Barely five years after starting patient services, the Super Specialty Hospital at GMCH has itself begun to “fall ill.” False ceilings have collapsed in several places, wall tiles are coming off, and the toilets are in a dilapidated condition, making urgent repairs and maintenance unavoidable.

The Super Specialty Hospital was built at GMCH with funds of ₹150 crore from the central and state governments. At the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, construction was completed on a war footing and the hospital began operations. Initially, Covid patients were treated here, and now various super-specialty treatments are offered. Poor and underprivileged patients are availing these services. However, the collapsing ceilings, falling tiles, and disrepair of toilets have raised questions about the quality of construction.

Hospital functioning at full capacity

“For the past nine months, the Super Specialty Hospital has been operating at full capacity. During the Covid period, it was extensively used, which has now led to some minor repair and maintenance issues. Currently, trauma, geriatric, and medicine ICUs have been temporarily relocated, leading to heavy footfall of patients and relatives, which has also added stress on the building. Hence, these repair works are being undertaken.”

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean

Photos

Super Specialty Hospital.

Repair and maintenance work underway in the toilets on the first floor of the Super Specialty Hospital.

Wall tiles have fallen off in some areas of the Super Specialty Hospital.