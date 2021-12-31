Superspeciality block to relieve heart patients in new year

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The acting dean Dr Kailash Zine on Friday held a review of the Cath Lab to start angiography and angioplasty facility in the super-specialty block of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He said that efforts will be made to provide relief to the heart patients in the new year.

He also held a review of the availability of the required manpower and whether it was possible to treat corona patients here during the third wave. Expensive treatment for heart disease and angioplasty procedures have been discontinued in the GMCH for the past two years. So poor patients have no choice but to go to a private hospital. Hence these facilities should be started in the superspeciality block to provide relief to these patients. Dr Srinivasa Gadappa, Head of pediatrics department Prabha Khaire, Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Dr Anant Beedkar, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Amol Joshi, matron Vimal Kedare, Dr A Shraddha were present.

Medicines for one and a half months

Preparations are almost underway in the GMCH in preparation for the third covid wave. Dr Gadappa convened a meeting in this regard and directed to prepare a duty chart of available manpower so that there would be no manpower problem in the recruitment for omicron patients. The medicines have been reviewed and the stock is available for a period of one and a half months. Gadappa said.