Aurangabad, June 28:

Water is supplied to Harsul village, Ektanagar and few other localities from Harsul lake. The water is polluted and emits a foul smell. Hence the residents have demanded the municipal officials to provide water from Jayakwadi dam. The residents also gheraoed the officials on Tuesday. Former corporator Rupchand Waghmare said that the water from Harsul lake has become polluted and is not suitable for drinking. The residents are falling ill due to drinking this water. Despite several demands, the corporation is not ready to supply water from Jayakwadi. The residents will intensify the protest if the corporation ignores our demands.