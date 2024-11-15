"Support Mahayuti to make the city an Industrial Hub":Atul Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Atul Save, the Mahayuti candidate from the East constituency, urged citizens to vote for Mahayuti to support development. He emphasized the Mahayuti government's efforts in various development projects and its goal to make the city a major industrial hub. Save assured job creation and overall growth for the city in the coming years.

In the final phase of the assembly election campaign, Save initiated a padyatra from Jati Maharudra Hanuman Temple in Ward No. 94, Gajanan Nagar, in the Garkheda area, and interacted with citizens on Friday. He interacted with citizens and appealed for their support for development. Prominent attendees included Abhijit Deshmukh, Akash Raut, Nagesh Bhalerao, Santosh Kale, Wamanrao Shinde, Ashok Damle and Pandit Kande, along with many Mahayuti leaders and residents.