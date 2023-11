Surdarbar completes its 612th episode

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 612th episode of the ‘Surdarbar’ was held at Marathwada Mahsul Shikshan prabodhini recently. The programme was organised by president secretary of Surdarbar sangeet sanstha, Prasad Sadekar in the memory of late Lilatai Sadekar.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prabhanjan Mahatole, Pranjali Sadekar and Pradeep Sharma. The singers Sadekar, along with Ashwini Deshpande-Joshi, Kavita Vatni, AR Raj and Ishwar Sharma presented Hindi film songs based on classical formations. They were accompanied by Amar Wankhede, Jitendra Salvi, Jeevan Kulkarni and Vinod Wahul. Pandit Vijay Deshmukh, Dr Bhavan Mahajan, Jagannath Basiyye, Laxmikant Kale and music lovers were present.