Surgeries bring smile and gratitude on the face of patients and relatives

Free Plastic Surgery Camp: 44 surgeries performed on the first day

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

The 46th free plastic surgery camp organized in memory of Padma Shri Sharad Kumar Dicksheet by Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, MGM and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association began from Wednesday. In all, 310 patients were selected for surgeries. Surgeries are being performed at MGM Hospital. On the first day, 44 patients underwent surgeries.

Experts Dr Raj Lala, Dr Lalita Lala and Dr Ujjwala Dahifale performed these surgeries. Dr Darshal Panchal, Dr Ujjwal Bhavsar and Dr Rahul Badgha also participated in the procedure. Some of the patients operated on the first day were Alijah, aged 8 months, born with scar under lip. A 5-year-old Aastha was born with a cleft lip. She was finding it difficult to eat. Sawan, a young man in his thirties, suffered injuries on his nose and lip in a two-wheeler accident. These injuries disfigured the face. But along with these three, the lives of many people were changed through the free plastic surgery camp. Lions club president Vijay Aggarwal, Jayakumar Thanvi, Rajendra Lohia, Bhushan Joshi, Kalyan Waghmare, Ravindra Karwande, Suresh Bafna, Ramesh Pokarna, Rajkumar Tibdiwal and others were present on the occasion.

Smile on the face

A total of 44 surgeries including cleft lip 5, nasal deformity 2, drooping eyelid 7, squints and partial burns 9 and other external deformities 21 were performed on Wednesday. A large number of patients from rural areas have undergone surgery in this camp. The smiles and expressions of gratitude on the faces of the patients and their relatives were pleasing to the camp organizers and the doctors who performed the actual surgeries.