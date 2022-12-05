Survey of measles in presence of deputy director

Eight more suspected children were found

Aurangabad:

The number of measles patients is gradually increasing in the city. So far, 88 suspected children of measles have been detected, out of which 17 have been found to be infected. A large-scale inspection campaign has been undertaken in the city by the municipal health department. Deputy director of health Mahananda Mundhe also conducted a survey of measles in various parts of the city.

So far, 88 suspected measles cases have been detected. Blood samples of 61 children were sent to Haffkine laboratory in Mumbai for testing. Reports of 44 children have been received from the laboratory, of which 17 have been found positive. Reports of 12 children are pending and reports of 15 children have come negative, said municipal health officer Dr Parad Mandalacha. Suspects found on Friday are from Nehrunagar, Nakshatrawadi, Aref Colony, Bhimnagar, Rahmaniya Colony, Sainagar, Amernagar in Satara area and Jaibhavaninagar. The blood samples of these children were taken and sent to the laboratory for examination. Mundhe along with WHO district coordinator Dr Mujeeb Sheikh, Medical officer Dr Ujjwala Bhamre, Dr Sandhya Nalgirkar, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr Archana Rane carried out the survey in Malhar Chowk, Jaybhavaninagar and Vijayanagar.