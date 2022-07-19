Surveyors deployed for GIS mapping of properties beaten up

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 19:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has appointed an agency Amnex Technologies for the GIS mapping of properties in the city. However, tension prevailed for some time when the contractual staff of the agency, who were surveying properties in the Osmanpura vicinity, alleged that they were beaten up mercilessly in the police station.

The agency has appointed 150 personnel for surveying properties in the city. On Tuesday, when the ground staff was busy with their work, some political persons approached and threatened them if they continue the survey in the Osmanpura locality. After some time, the Osmanpura police personnel reached the spot and took them to the police station. These employees complained that they have been beaten up in the police station.

The police inspector Geeta Bagwade said,” There was one house-breaking theft incident. Hence they were brought as suspects in the case and were released, later on. There is no question of beating them."

Meanwhile, these victims (employees) of the company are going to meet the deputy commissioner Aparna Thete tomorrow morning (on Wednesday). They underlined that they will not work in the field unless the AMC provides them with police security.