Suryawanshi died of shock due to multiple injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preliminary post-mortem report mentioned that Somnath Suryawanshi died of shock due to several injuries. The post-mortem was held ‘in camera’ for three long hours at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the city.

The autopsy started at 8 am today by a team of six doctors and ended at 11 am. Regularly a post-mortem takes one and a half hours, but today’s autopsy held in the camera took three hours.

Preliminary autopsy report

The expert doctors performing the autopsy have stated ‘shock following multiple injuries’ as the cause of immediate death. The newspaper then contacted an expert who explained that the patient goes into a shocking state of mind after sustaining several injuries.

Preserved Viscera

The routine viscera has been preserved for medical examination, while the blood-stained cotton and parts of organs (pieces) have been preserved for histopathological examination. After receiving these two reports, the final opinion will be given, stated the doctors in the preliminary report.

Why a CT Scan before post-mortem?

The hospital took a C T Scan of Somnath’s body before performing the autopsy. The experts detailed that the CT Scan helps in detecting and identifying minor injuries existing on the body.