Sushant Pathare elected of IIMM CSN branch prez; Shrikant Mule is VP, Paras Mutha secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sushant Pathare was elected president of the Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch during the annual general meeting held here recently.

The other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-president - Shrikant Mule; secretary - Paras Mutha; treasurer Lalit Lohade; national council members Sanjay Sanghai, K Shrihari, Dr Narendra Joshi and programme coordinator Ramesh Jeurkar. Executive committee (EC) members - Prem Kadam, Abhijit Advanta, Milind Ghogale, Sushil Pandey, Saurabh Vaidya, Sunil Vedas, Phani Kumar, Amey Kolte, Pankaj Jiramali, Sudhir Patil, Ravindra Mohite, Datta Khodse, Chethe Borse, Amrita Chowdhury, and Ravi Kath.

The EC was selected for the two-year period of 2025-27. Senior member P K S Minhaj oversaw the election work. Secretary Mutha submitted the report of 2023-25, while Lalit Lohade submitted the financial accounting report of 2023-25. Newly elected president Pathare said that various skill development programmes will be implemented in the next two years as IIMM is determined to create skilled manpower for new industries coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Coordinator Ramesh Jaulkar worked for the success of the programme.