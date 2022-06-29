Suspect selling cannabis caught in Naregaon

Case filed in MIDC Cidco: 79.940 grams of cannabis seized

Aurangabad, June 29:

A team of Crime Branch has arrested a person selling cannabis in Balluchgalli area of Naregaon on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as Deepak Karamsingh Malke (60, Gali No 9, Naregaon). Police seized 79.940 grams of cannabis from his possession, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

According to police, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke received a tip off that Malke was selling cannabis in front of his house. Accordingly, API Kashinath Mahandule along with a squad arrested Malke. The police seized 79.940 grams of cannabis worth Rs 39,970 and Rs 1,320 in cash from his possession. A case has been registered at MIDC Cidco police station. As per the officials, the accused has earlier been charged for abduction and rape of a woman. He has been out of jail for two years for this crime. His wife was also arrested for selling cannabis by the police a few months ago.