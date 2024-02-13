Suspended bank officer makes objectional content viral against bank chairman, female staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a suspended officer at Maharashtra Gramin Bank was found responsible for making vulgar and objectionable content viral about the bank’s chairman and female staff members. During the enquiry, it was found that this act was committed by Kapil Ashok Nugurwar (Nanded) who was suspended due to embezzlement charges of the bank itself.

A case has been registered against him in the cyber police station as the image of many women has been maligned due to his act.

According to details, a 57-year-old female manager for the bank lodged a complaint with the police on behalf of the management. The bank conducted a training camp at Dharashiv in the first week of February. During the training, some women officers received a PDF file on their WhatsApp account.

There was vulgar and objectionable content written about State-level senior managers of the bank and women employees. It was also alleged in the post that some officers who were accused of corruption were omitted from disciplinary action. The PDF file was viral like wind on many Whatsapp groups. The bank manager conducted an in-depth probe.

Box

Bank’s in-depth probe

Nugurwar wrote objectionable comments and first sent to the bank’s branch officers of Kalamnuri (Hingoli) initially. Late, he made the file viral on WhatsApp groups, this was revealed in the probe. The accused worked in various senior-level posts but, he was suspended a few months ago because of some serious allegations. Assistant police inspector of Cyber Cell Amol Satodkar registered a case in this regard.