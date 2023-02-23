Suspicion of common people should be resolved

Lokmat News Network

“Transparency is the soul of the judicial system, if there is no transparency, it can create suspicion in the minds of common people. Hence, it is the responsibility of the judicial system and the politicians to resolve it”, opined special government prosecutor Adv Ujjwal Nikam. He was delivering a lecture on ‘Judicial system and people’s expectations’ at Deogiri College in Phule - Shahu - Ambedkar lecture series on Thursday. Justice Amarjeetsingh Bagga presided over. Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, vice principal Dr Dilip Khairnagar, Shaikh Saleem and Panditrao Harshe were present on the dais.

Adv Nikam further said, the judicial system cannot fulfill all the expectations of the people, but it is the last ray of hope for the people in a democratic setup. Everyone should fight against adverse situations in life and fight against injustice. One should not repeat the mistakes once committed but try to learn from the mistakes. The parliamentarians should try to fulfill the discrepancies in the tenth schedule, he said.

Dr Dilip Khairnar made an introductory speech. Dr Samita Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the function. Datta Ghange, Sunil Magare, Dr Avinash Yelikar, Trambakrao Pathrikar, and others were present.