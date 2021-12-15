Suspicion of tampering with Cowin app, NIC to investigate

Assures full support to cyber police

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

District collector Sunil Chavan has ordered to call experts from the National Informatics Center (NIC) to look into the matter of issuing bogus vaccine certificates taking into consideration the possibility of tampering with the Cowin app. He also assured full support to the cyber police to investigate the case.

Chavan said that the Cowin app is made by NIC. Its password, software developers will be called in for testing. In addition, some cyber experts will be called. Those who are found guilty will be punished. It's kind of playing with the health of the citizens. The city police is to be commended for nabbing the suspects and bringing the matter to the notice of the administration. The record of the complete vaccination campaign to date will be looked at by the technical experts to find any clues and threads of the possibility of tampering with the software. To date, there have been complaints about vaccinations; But there was no evidence. But police have now found strong evidence.

Possibility of software hack

The police will check whether the software has been hacked in the city as well as at any other place in the district. The NIC will determine the number of people using the software using the password. At what time the software was operated. Whether the software was used from the vaccination center or any other place, said the collector.

Mumbai pattern to be implemented

In Mumbai, citizens who drive without a mask are being fined. The same pattern will be implemented in Aurangabad. For this some mobile teams will be appointed. The challans will be issued by taking photographs of the vehicles of the unmasked citizens while driving and sending them to the RTO. The number of unmasked riders on motorcycles and four-wheelers is high and further attention will be paid to check the corona vaccination certificate and take action against unmasked riders.

Omicron in Latur, alert in Aurangabad

An Omicron patient has been found in Latur. Therefore, alert notices have been issued in Aurangabad. Chavan said that a decision will be taken regarding the precaution in the city and district after discussing with the experts. Full force will be used for increasing vaccination.