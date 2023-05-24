Sutraa fashion and lifestyle expo begins

Expo has wide range of luxury brand products

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day expo Sutraa 'Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition' was inaugurated at The Fern Residency on Wednesday. The event aims to promote trending designer products to a premium audience and raise awareness about sustainable manufacturing processes in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

This business-to-customer exhibition is expected to attract millennial premium shoppers. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore sustainability, discover new brands, and gain insights into production processes, while brands can engage with the public. The participating designers are not only experts in their fields but also passionate about art and fashion.

This multicultural fashion promotion event aims to celebrate ethnic diversity and cultivate a positive image. Offering a world-class experience, Sutraa brings together fabulous designers and fashionable elite, showcasing a wide range of luxury brand products to cater to various budgets. The revamped production promises a front-row seat experience for all attendees.