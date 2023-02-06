Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan's elder brother passes away due to heart attack

Actor - politician Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ram Kishan Shukla has passed away due to a heart attack. Reportedly, he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor himself gave information about this sad news through social media. The actor shared a photo of his Ram Kishan on social media and wrote, "Sad… My elder brother Mr. Ramkishan Shukla ji has passed away at 12 noon in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai due to sudden cardiac arrest. I pray to Mahadev to give me a place at your feet Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. He currently serves as Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. His film works are predominantly in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, as well as Telugu cinema. He has also appeared in a few Kannada and Tamil films.In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother. He ended up as the second runner up. He was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012.