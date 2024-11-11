"SVEEP initiative: Voter awareness campaign"

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A voter awareness campaign with a "Digital Van" was launched on Monday in the district to boost voter participation. District Collector Dilip Swami flagged off the initiative, emphasizing the importance of voting for all citizens.

The voter awareness rally, featuring street plays, songs, and performances, aims to encourage voting across all assembly constituencies in the district. The campaign, launched by District Collector Deelip Swami, urges citizens to vote and motivate family and friends to do the same. The event saw participation from officials including district deputy election officer Devendra Katke, resident SDO Vinod Khirokar, assistant director of PIB Madhav Jaybhaye and district information officer Dr. Milind Dusane. Voters were urged to not only vote themselves but also encourage their family members and friends to do so.