SVES students visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum

Aurangabad, Sept 19: The students of Std. 4th to 7th of Swami Vivekanand English School were taken on a field trip to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Aurangabad recently. The children were shown different sections of the museum and historical projects. The museum volunteers helped them see the different exhibits of weapons and historical objects. Different types of coins, icons, weaponry were also shown and explained in details. The students answered all the questions put to them with ease and asked a few of their own. Educational institute president Santosh Gawande, Vishnu Khandagale, Nandkishor Digholkar, principal and others guided the organisers.