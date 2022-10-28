Swati Kasliwal as president of IWCAC

Aurangabad:

Swati Kasliwal was elected as president and Vaishali Avhad as secretary of the Inner Wheel Club of Aurangabad Central (IWCAC) in the elections held recently.

The IWCAC was formed with a motto of social service. The elections were held under the chairmanship of district president Mukti Panse, vice chairman Rachna Malpani and former district president Sayali Khandeshe. The other newly elected office bearers are Daivashala Ghadge (vice president), Pushpa Ambhore (joint secretary), Rohini Kolhe (treasurer), Sangeeta Khairnar (ISO), Sunita Bagde (Club Correspondent), Mona Chotlani (Editor), Bharti Pathade, Rekha Hiwrale, Prachi Chandramore, Renu Rajput, Pradnya Pawar (executive committee), Devyanirai Chatterjee, Vibha Vitekar, Archana Singru, Jyoti Banginwar, Archana Waze, Vaishalo Dhampalwar, Khushbu Tibdiwal, Nita Hiwrale, Shila Gunjal, Smita Khadakkar, Surekha Borse, Vaishali Bhokare, Sulakshana Khillare, Jyoti Lakde and Archana Bachhav were elected as members.