Sweet deception: Drug-infused chocolates unleash a dangerous trend in lasur!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new trend of drug-infused chocolates has surfaced among users in urban and rural areas. By consuming four to five pills alongside sweet treats, users can stay intoxicated for 8 to 10 hours. This alarming trend was uncovered when the state excise department arrested vendor Anil Bhagwandas Jaiswal (51) on Monday in Lasur village, seizing 4,259 pills from him.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, the excise department has initiated a comprehensive inspection campaign. On Monday, Superintendent Santosh Jadhav received tips about the sale of drug-infused pills. He directed inspectors Ajay Bagate, Shivaji Najan, and Ganesh Nagwe to investigate. Jaiswal, the owner of Mahadev General Stores near Lasur Station, was confirmed to be selling these products after dummy customers were sent to check. Following the verification, officers Yogesh Ghunawat, Vijay Pawar, Dinesh Laghane, and Kisan Sundarde conducted a raid and arrested Jaiswal. Inspector Ganesh Unde is leading the ongoing investigation.

Cannabis-infused pills sold as chocolates: A hidden drug trend

The pills, disguised as ordinary chocolates, are infused with cannabis. Jaiswal transports them from Madhya Pradesh by train, buying each pill for one rupee and selling them locally for ten rupees. Since they resemble chocolates, they raise no suspicion. Each pill contains 4 grams of cannabis, and users typically consume four to five pills along with sweets to achieve a high.

Rising drug concern

Children from well-off families in the Lasur area and nearby villages have recently fallen victim to drug use. There is a notable increase in drug sales in the city. A concerned citizen reported this issue through the "Aaple Sarkar" app, prompting immediate action from the excise department. This emerging trend of drug use has raised alarms among parents and the police.