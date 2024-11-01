Sweet Diwali for central security personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Central Security personnel on election duty in the city celebrated Diwali during a program organized by CP Pravin Pawar. The Saturday event featured traditional attire, lights, fireworks, gifts, and a shared meal, making the festive season memorable for the officers.

A total of 143 male and 58 female security personnel from across the country arrived in the city for Assembly election duty, staying away from their families over Diwali. To ease the separation, CP Praveen Pawar hosted a Diwali celebration with sweets, fireworks, and a shared meal. ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, Sudarshan Patil, Gajanan Kalyankar, Dilip Thakur, and Dr. Vivek Jadhav were present at the event.

