Sweet Shortage: Gathi makers struggles to meet rising demand

City needs 50-ton sugar gathis for Holi and Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Local businesses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are facing a challenge in meeting the city's demand for sugar gathis (garland of sugar) syrup used during the upcoming Holi and Gudi Padwa celebrations. While traditionally, the city's factories would produce enough Gathis, a decline in the number of operational factories has cast doubt on fulfilling the city's 50-ton requirement.

This year, traders anticipate a production of only 30 tons due to a significant decrease in the number of operational factories. To bridge the gap, businessmen have placed orders for an additional 20 tons of gathis from neighboring districts like Jalna, Parbhani, Nagar, and even Gujarat.

Shifting landscape of gathi production

Twenty years ago, the city boasted over 25 gathi manufacturing factories. Today, only a handful remain operational in areas like Gulmandi, Kailashnagar, Rengtipura, Jinsi, Cidco, and Chikalthana. These factories are currently producing 1.5 to 2 tons of sugar gathis daily starting from Mahashivratri.

Changing designs and rising costs

Traditionally, gathis came in various designs like Anarkali, Saru, and Peti. However, with a decline in wooden mold makers, the ‘Rising Sun’ design has become the sole option. Additionally, the price of gathis has increased due to a rise in the cost of raw materials. Wooden molds have doubled in price, lemon costs have tripled, and thread prices have seen a significant jump. As a result, prices have increased from Rs 40 to Rs 160 per kg.

Gujarat's sugar gathis offer an alternative

Gathis from Marathwada are known for their soft texture, suitable for children. In contrast, Gujarat produces gathis using iron machines, making them harder to break.