Syed Khwaja Bahauddin passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Syed Khwaja Bahauddin alias Javed Bhai (65, Ranmastpura), a retired draftsman from Public Works Department, passed away on Sunday afternoon.

He is survived by three daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Kali Masjid and buried at an adjacent graveyard. He was the younger brother of ex-animal husbandry officer Syed Arefuddin.