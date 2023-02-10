Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to have a pan India release on Valentine's Day

Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is all set for a re-release this Valentine's Day on Feb 14. The film will have a wide re-release in major Indian cities this Valentine's Day, Yash Raj Films said on Thursday.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the longest running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since it’s historic release. We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, through the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can again and again watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres! This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!,” Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said.

DDLJ" will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum. We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IP’s including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s Spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during the Valentine’s week.” "DDLJ" will hit the theatres on February 10.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", catapulted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to superstardom.