Syed Mir passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Syed Mir Syed Noor (76, Yunus Colony) passed on Saturday early morning. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Imad Masjid in the afternoon while burial took place at Arafat Graveyard. He leaves behind wife, six sons and two daughters.

Syed Mir was a retired driver of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and father-in-law of Congress leader of Sillod Qaiser Azad.