Syed Shakeel passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Moti Karanja, Syed Shakeel s/o Syed Shabbir Saudagar, died of a brief illness. He was 33.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Hari Masjid (old Mondha) after Namaz-e-Zohar on Tuesday, while the burial took place in the graveyard on the campus of Kadar Auliya Dargah (Jafar Gate) in the afternoon.

He leaves behind a family comprising a wife and two sons.