Syllabus & marking pattern of MHT-CET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the syllabus of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) to be held in 2025 for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, B Planning, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses across the State for the academic year 2025-26. The Cell is likely to conduct the MHT-CET between April's end and May’s first week in the online mode.

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research And Training. Nearly 20 per cent weightage will be given to the XI standard curriculum and 80 per cent weightage is to the standard XII curriculum while setting the question paper. There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be on the line of National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test. The questions will be mainly application-based.

3 papers of MCQs

The MHT-CET will consist of 3 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each paper will be of 100 marks. Details are as given below:

Paper----subject---------total marks---duration

Paper 1--Mathematics---100-----------90 minutes

Paper II--Physics/Chemistry--100--------90 minutes

Paper III--Biology-----------100---------90 minutes

The questions will be set on the whole syllabus of class 12th and of 2024-25 of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects prescribed by the State Board and the syllabus of standard 11th of 2023-24.

Chapters and units of the standard XI Syllabus is as follows;

--Physics: Vectors, Error Analysis, Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, Thermal properties of matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors

--Chemistry: Some Basic concepts of chemistry, Structure of atoms, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of groups 1 and 2, States of Matter(Gaseous and Liquids), Adsorption and colloids (Surface Chemistry), Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry, Chemistry in everyday life.

--Mathematics: Trigonometry II, Straight Line, Circle, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity, Conic Section

--Biology: Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation,