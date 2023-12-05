Syllabus of M-ARCH CET-24 released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule of the Maharashtra Master of Architecture Common Entrance Test (MAH-M-Arch-CET) 2024.

The aspirants of M Arch will appear for the test on April 7, 2024. The CET Cell has released the syllabus and marking scheme for the test which will comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions (four options).

There is no negative marking system while the test duration is 60 minutes. The medium of CET will be English.

Questions to be based on 5 topics

There will be 100 marks for 50 questions based on the five topics of the syllabus. The following are the topics for the CET.

--Building Technology: Building systems, Building Science and services, concept of green building,

construction materials.

--Environment: Concept and Ecology and landscape design, Environment laws and regulations, Environment design strategies.

--Architecture History and Humanities: Awareness of Art and culture and architectural theory, major architecture movements in the world and in India.

--Settlement, Design and Planning: Urbanization, Urbanism, Urban and rural system, Infrastructure planning theory and history.

-- Current Architecture Practice: Awareness of National building code. Town planning laws and development control regulation, knowledge of Regulatory and professional bodies on architecture.