Symbiosis University to host career guidance seminar for HSC students

Aurangabad, May 19:

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU)-Pune, will organise a career guidance seminar at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagrah, Near Roxy Cinema-Paithan Gate at 10 am, on May 21 on ‘What after 12th’ for HSC students. Experts will guide the participants.

The university offers courses in the city like BBA, B Tech, B Sc, B Arch and will launch professional courses in ‘Retail, Data Science, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness, Ports and Terminal, Computer Science (Cyber security), Logistics and Supply Chain, Nutritional Sciences, Mechntronics, Digital Marketing and Construction Engineering.

The seminar is a golden opportunity for the youths of the city. SSPU equips youths with skills and makes them capable of self-employment. For details, one may visit the portal (https://sspu.ac.in).