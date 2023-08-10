Symphony of Patriotism: Schools unite for inspiring Independence Day ode

Lokmat Times Campus Club Inter-School patriotic song competition 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The vibrant echoes of patriotism resonated through the Lokmat Bhavan as the Lokmat Times Campus Club hosted a spectacular Inter-School patriotic song competition 2023, setting the tone of patriotism in anticipation of India's 76th Independence Day. Enthusiastic groups from more than 31 schools came together on Thursday, setting up a symphony of unity and fervent patriotism.

From the melodious voices of young students belonging to the 1st to 5th grades, the competition saw an exceptional display of national pride and musical talent. The air was filled with the timeless strains of classics like 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara' and 'Bande Mein Tha Dum,' alongside contemporary compositions including 'Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jawa' and 'Main Lad Jana.' The distinguished panel of judges faced an arduous task as they endeavored to select the finest performances amidst such an impressive showcase.

The atmosphere was electric as young performers exuded a level of professionalism that belied their age. Meticulous synchronization, flawless vocal modulations, and a seamless harmony with musical instruments elevated the performances to unprecedented heights, leaving the audience spellbound.

The energy and enthusiasm remained unwavering, with teams rallying each other till the final note. Fresh compositions and music enthusiasts, infusing traditional melodies with contemporary twists resonated perfectly with the spirit of India's independence celebrations. Esteemed judges, including internationally acclaimed Banjo artist Kuldeep Chavan and versatile artist Pavan Naik, assumed the crucial role of evaluating performances, ensuring a fair and impactful adjudication process.

Results for Patriotic Song competition (Primary):

Winner:

Jain International School, Aurangabad (JISA, Maliwada)

Runner Up: (Tie)

Cambridge School and The Jain International School

2nd Runner Up: (Tie)

PSBA School and Aurangabad Police Public School

Consolation 1: (Tie)

Podar International School (ICSE) and BSGM School

Consolation 2: (Tie)

SBES Centenary School and River Dale High School