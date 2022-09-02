Symposium on Legal medical issues in MGM

September 2, 2022

Aurangabad, Sept 2: A symposium on ‘Ethical and Legal Issues in Medical Practice’at MGM Medical College on September 3. ...

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A symposium on ‘Ethical and Legal Issues in Medical Practice’at MGM Medical College on September 3. National and International level legal experts and doctors will participate in the event. The president of the National Consumer Forum Justice R K Agrawal will inaugurate the symposium while Dr G Siddhesh will preside over. The guests of honour will be Justice S P Tawade, Dr S M Kantikar, MGM registrar Ankushrao Kadam, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, Dr Rajendra Shinde and others will be present.

Organising committee chairman Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and secretary Dr Bhaskar Musande have appealed the doctors to attend the programme at MGM or online through the link

https://youtu.be/J2TAi50wjtQ

