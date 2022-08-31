T-55 tank temporarily moved from cantonment overbridge

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The work of the expansion of the Cantonment (Chawani) railway overbridge on Aurangabad-Ahmednagar highway is underway. The T-55 tank that was obstructing the work of this bridge was moved elsewhere on Tuesday.

The road from Nagarnaka to Golwadi Phata on the Aurangabad-Nagar highway has been made six-lane. Although this has made it convenient for the motorists to travel on this highway, the narrow width of the overbridge was leading to constant traffic jams. This caused tremendous inconvenience to the daily commuters, especially industrialists and workers. The work of the bridge began two and a half years ago after the railway department approved the proposal to expand the flyover here to solve the problem of traffic congestion on this bridge.

While the work of the South side of the bridge is nearing completion, the work on the North side is largely incomplete. Meanwhile, the army had installed a T-55 tank on the North side of the bridge. This tank was used by India in 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. However, the tank was creating difficulties for the work on the north side of the flyover.

After receiving permission from the administration to remove the tank, the T-55 tank was removed from the platform with the help of a crane. Army officials, public works department executive engineer Narsingh Bhande, assistant engineer Nagesh Ditti, PI Nitin Kame (traffic) cantonment police station, CU Sonawane and other officials were present on the occasion.