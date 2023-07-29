T3C1 tiger enjoying natural habitat in Gautala Sanctuary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Forest (Wildlife) officials claimed that the condition of the T3C1 tiger is hale and hearty and it is evident that the natural habitat at Gautala Sanctuary is suiting him to stay comfortably.

The sighting of a tiger near Nagad in the vicinity of the sanctuary, on World Tiger Day (July 29), emerged as a pleasant experience.

The tiger is surviving on wild boars, deer, black bucks, and other animals. Wildlife officials are tracking the movement of the tiger through fixed cameras. The tiger T3C1 arrived here in March 2021. It had attained adulthood and the present age is four and a half years, said the officials.

Every year, the DoF (Wildlife) organises various programmes to mark the day and sensitise people about the significance of the big cat. The celebration of the day was first announced at Tiger Summit held at Saint Petersburg (in Russia) on July 29, 2010.