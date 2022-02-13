Tadwalkar passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Retired executive engineer of Irrigation Department Dattatray Tadwalkar (88) and resident of Shashtrinagar, near Hedgewar Hospital died due to old age on Saturday night. He is father of noted physician Dr Vivek Tadwalkar. He is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. The last rites were performed on him at Central Naka, N-6 Cidco Crematorium.