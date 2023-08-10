Tagging of fluorescent collars to save live of stray dogs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local NGO, APLA Animal Welfare Charitable Trust, to protect the stray animals, especially dogs, from being hit by speeding vehicles, during the night hours, has tagged them with reflective fluorescent collars.

The tagging will help the vehicle-owners driving during night hours in identifying the straying animals (or dogs) from a distance and prevent accidents.

According to the press release issued by the NGO, the collars are made of lightweight material and are safe for animals. The main intention of these fluorescent collars is not just to save stray animals from fast-moving vehicles, but also to save human lives due to skidding of vehicles, as well, stated Berryl Sanchis of the NGO.