TAIT is likely to be held online in February 23

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The State Government is likely to conduct Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) in February 2023. The schedule will be announced in the next few weeks.

It may be noted that qualifying TAIT is compulsory for the recruitment of teachers in primary and secondary schools of Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Council across the State.

The State Government is likely to hold it online in February 2023 while the result will be declared in March.

Thousands of candidates who have passed D El Ed or D T D E Ed have to qualify Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) to become eligible for the job. The TET holders have to appear for TAIT, which is held for the recruitment of teachers. The recruitment of teachers has been pending for the past six to eight years. The Government will appoint a private agency for the online examination.

There are three agencies under consideration and one of them will be selected. They are TCS, IBPS and MKCL.

The Maharashtra State Council for Examination (MSCE) will recommend the name of the agency to the School Education Department. Meanwhile, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh founder Sajid Nisar Ahmed met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar for holding the test.

TAIT syllabus

The TAIT) will mainly be based on two sections – Aptitude and Intelligence. There will be a 60 per cent (i.e. 120 questions) weightage on Aptitude and a 40 per cent ( 80 questions) weightage on Intelligence.