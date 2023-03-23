TAIT result to be declared today

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will declare the result of the Maharashtra Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha TAIT)-2022 on March 24. Over 2.40 lakh aspiring teachers appeared for the Maha TAIT in the various parts of the State.

The MSCE appointed Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for conducting the test between February 22 and March 3. The MSCE announced that the examination result would be declared on March 24.

As reported earlier, the test was conducted after a gap of five years to recruit teachers in the schools run by local self-governing bodies of the state. The government is likely to fill 30,000 posts of teachers in Zilla Parishads, Municipal Council and Corporations.