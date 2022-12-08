Take action against all shopkeepers selling nylon manja

Order of action in 12 districts within the jurisdiction of the Bench

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered that all the shops selling nylon manja should be raided, manja should be confiscated and cases should be registered against the shopkeepers. A bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh also ordered all the municipal and police officers of the twelve districts under the jurisdiction of the bench on Tuesday.

The order also said that the competent authorities should take legal action against the shopkeepers who are found storing and selling nylon manja for the second time or more and permanently cancel the registration of their shops. The Bench has also expressed that the assistant solicitor general should immediately take information and instructions from the Central Government regarding the permanent ban on nylon manja which pose a threat to the lives of humans, animals and birds and submit the report at the next hearing. The next hearing on this Sumoto PIL will now be held on December 20.

There are 37 respondents in this petition. During the hearing, friend of the court Satyajit Bora, government advocate DR Kale, assistant solicitor general Ajay Talhar for the Central Government, Advocates PP More, AP Bhandari, DM Shinde, KN Lokhande, AS Sawant, LV Sangeet and RK Ingole saw the work.

Danger to all living beings

Nylon manja causes severe injuries and deaths endangering the lives of all living beings. In the previous hearing dated January 1, 2022, the bench had asked whether action is being taken as per the order given by the 'National Green Tribunal' on July 11, 2017. Similarly, it was pointed out that more accidents were caused due to nylon manja, and the bench also gave directions for action against the concerned officer.