Take Govt schemes to every person of village: Dr Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the schemes of the Central Government should be taken door to door.

He was speaking in a programme organised for Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra at Vitava in Waluj on Saturday.

Additional district collector Arvind Lokhande, Zilla Parishad deputy chief executive officer Omprakash Ramavat, former vice-president of ZP L G Gaikwad, block education officer (BEO) Suhas Wakchaure, assistant BEO Dr Snehal Shelar, Sarpanch Kailas Shingare and others were present.

Dr Bhagwat Karad said that the activists should come forward to take the different schemes of the Central Government to every person in the village under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He said that fund is being distributed under the scheme on the direct account of the beneficiaries under the Government scheme.

Minister Dr Karad instructed the Government officers to implement the Central Government's various schemes including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujwala Gas Scheme and PM Kisan Sanman Yojana to improve the life of rural people.

Arvind Lokhande and Omprakash Ramavat gave information about the Sankalp Yatra and various schemes. Dr Karad gave away the certificates to beneficiaries of Government schemes.