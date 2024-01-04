Take measures to prevent accidents in factories - DCP Nitin Bagate

Initiative of the police administration after the Sunshine Company incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate asserted the need for effective measures to be taken by the entrepreneurs to prevent accidents in the factories in Waluj industrial area on Thursday in a programme organized at the Massia hall of Waluj.

After six workers were killed in the fire incident at Sunshine Company in Waluj, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia had given instructions to hold a meeting of entrepreneurs, factory officials, MIDC administration, fire department and Maharashtra pollution control board officials to prevent accidents and mishaps in the factories. A discussion was held on 'Harmonization with entrepreneurs, security and legal responsibility' in Massia hall. MIDC regional officer Chetan Girase, executive engineer RD Giri, deputy regional officer of MPCB Prakash Munde, Massia chairman Anil Patil, vice chairman Arjun Gaikwad, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, PI Avinash Aghav and others were present.

Take adequate measures

DCP Bagate said six workers lost their lives due to inadequate security arrangements at Sunshine Company. Entrepreneurs should implement effective measures in the factory to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The finished goods in the factory should be stored in the godown instead of in the open space. He gave suggestions to conduct fire audit, regular repair and maintenance of machinery in the factory, use of new technology and training of workers on how to take precaution in case of any untoward incident in the factory. DCP Bagate informed about the measures to be taken to prevent accidents through a slide show.

Industrial organizations assure for safety

In this programme, office bearers of business organizations like Massia, Aurangabad Industrial Association CII, Waluj Industrial Association attended the programme and assured that various measures will be taken to prevent accidents in the factory. Rahul Mogle, Abdul Sheikh, Arjun Gaikwad, Chetan Raut, Sunil Kirdak and other office bearers were present.