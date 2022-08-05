Take service charge, but build new roads in Chikalthana MIDC

Massia puts forward the proposal to MIDC

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The condition of the internal roads in Chikalthana MIDC has deteriorated for the past few years, and there is dissatisfaction among the industrialists due to the neglect from the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to the MIDC. Meanwhile, Massia has proposed the MIDC to take service charge and build new roads in Chikalthana MIDC.

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), on March 16, 2022 held a meeting with the officials of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) proposing to introduce service charge to build new roads. In the meeting, the entrepreneurs stated that they are ready to pay a monthly service charge to the corporation through the water bill. This service charge will boost the tax collection and the MIDC could utilize their 50 percent share of tax from the AMC to build new roads and install street lights in Chikalthana MIDC.

Accordingly, a resolution to accept this proposal was discussed and approved in the Massia meeting held recently. The members stated that the MIDC should now send us a detailed proposal of the total cost of road construction and take service charge from industrialists and repair roads on priority.

Roads proposed from property tax

Due to lack of any kind of repair for the last 30 years, the internal roads in Chikalthana MIDC are in a dilapidated state. A proposal was also made that these roads should be repaired by the MIDC and AMC through the property tax amount received from the industrial area, but no action was taken on this either.

These roads are in bad state

The Chikalthana MIDC has a total of 31.8 km of roads, of which 18 km of roads are in very bad condition. There are major potholes in W59 to W78, EL30 to EL29, W39 to W35, W1 to W16, B21 to B39 sector and also on the road behind the GGT company is in a bad shape.