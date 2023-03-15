Taking inspiration from the 1%

Each man or woman is a collection of unique qualities on the outside and inside. What they are today is their definition of today’s reality. What they can become tomorrow is their potential. And the bridge that connects the two; what makes ambitions a reality is the ‘Art of Habit Building.’

There is so much potential that we are all born with. There is even bigger potential that we are offered each day in a fast-moving world like ours. The whole world is our canvas, calling us to paint and sprinkle our most beautiful colours. But these colours will only complement each other well and not look like a chaotic collection of paint when there is some systematic approach. Your potential can and will only be transformed into reality when you have habits that contribute towards your growth. While everyone knows the immense benefits of everyday meditation, everyday walking, workouts, healthy diet, only 1% of the population truly leads a healthy lifestyle. Only 1% treat themselves well by taking care of their mental and physical health. They work out regularly, think happy thoughts, practice kindness, and are forever learning from life by becoming a humble student. Therefore, it is not surprising that 99% of us struggle to unlock success for ourselves.

However, the way I look at it, the 1% of successful people strengthen my belief that ‘everything is within reach and possible’. They are classic examples of the power of dedication, clarity, and power of untapped potential. How we are all capable.

We can all create something as powerful as we are.

(The writer is Young CEO & Public Speaker).