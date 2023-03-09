Talathi, Kotwal, agent arrested for accepting bribe

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Anti-corruption bureau (ABC) arrested a woman talathi and kotwal red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 to make pherfar in the 7/12 extract. In another incident, ACB arrested a private person (agent) for taking Rs 20,000 for making a pherfar of a plot.

In the first incident, a lady talathi Deepali Yogesh Bagul of Bharamba Sajja in Kannad tehsil and Kotwal of Pishor Shaikh Harun Shaikh Chobu demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for making a hereditary land in Bhambra Shivar in the name of two brothers. As the complainants were not willing to pay the money, they lodged a complaint with Jalna ACB. The ABC officers laid a trap and arrested Bagul and Harun red-handed at Bhambra. A case has been registered with Pishor police station.

In another incident, an agent Abdul Aziz Khan Abdul Qadir Khan demanded Rs 20,000 for transferring the ownership of a plot in Mitmitta shivar. He told the complainant that he knew the talathi and he will help in making the pherfar. On getting the complaint, ACB officers laid a trap in Padegaon and arrested Aziz red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.