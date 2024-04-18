Talwada Ghat closed for traffic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the permission of the court, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya issued orders on Thursday for the closure of Talwada Ghat at Kannad tehsil of the district for all types of traffic.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High issued orders some days ago to stop traffic from Kannad Ghat and provide an alternative route from Talwada Ghat.

However, the road from the Talwad a Ghat was damaged completely because of heavy traffice and was posing a threat to the traffic. This was found during the police inspection. After obtaining permission from the court, the Traffic Police of the district submitted a proposal to the district collector.

Manish Kalwaniya said that the Ghat would be closed from Friday for all types of traffic. He issued orders for the closure of the Ghat with the permission of the High Court. The vehicle owners will have to use alternative routes.