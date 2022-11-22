Tapakalyanak Mahotsav held

Aurangabad:

The Tapakalyanak Mahotsav was held at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner temple under the guidance of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, acharyashri said having total control on your heart and desires is the greatest Tapa. It is considered important in spiritual and social life. The Atma is shapeless, but sadhana can help us take it to divinity. Leaving behind all your desires is Tapa. Large numbers of devotees were present.